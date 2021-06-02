Can the Israeli opposition join forces to dethrone Netanyahu before midnight deadline?

The deadline to form a government is almost up. If the opposition is unable to form a coalition, Israelis could go back to the polls for a fifth time in two years. If they succeed, the change of government could mark a new political era. Neri Zilber, journalist and adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, discusses whether the opposition parties will agree to form a coalition. #IsraelCoalition