Belarus Opposition on Alert

On May 23, President Lukshenko used his air force and a false bomb threat to ground a civilian airliner in Minsk. Opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his fiancé were removed from the flight and arrested. President Alexander Lukshenko is facing unprecedented international condemnation and opposition to his power as he continues his authoritarian rule and crackdown on all forms of dissent. TRT World current affairs journalist Natalie Poyhonen explains.