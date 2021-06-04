BIZTECH
ILO says 255M full-time jobs lost due to COVID-19 pandemic | Money Talks
It's no secret the coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global economy in the past year. A new report by the International Labour Organization gives a clearer indication of the extent of its impact on workers. Hundreds of millions of people have lost their jobs, and most of them live in the poorest parts of the world. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Stefan Kuehn in Geneva. He's an economist at the International Labour Organization and was the lead author of the group's World Employment and Social Outlook report. #ILO #COVID19pandemic #JobLosses
June 4, 2021
