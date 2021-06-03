June 3, 2021
Israeli opposition agrees to form coalition govt, potentially ousting Netanyahu
A new Israeli government, without Benjamin Netanyahu, is on the cusp of being formed. Eli Kowaz, communications director at Israel Policy Forum, and Newsday columnist Dan Raviv discuss the prospect of a government without the 12-year veteran, and how long the new coalition might survive. #Israeloalitiongovernment
