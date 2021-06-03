WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sri Lankan authorities fear 'worst-case scenario' from major oil spill
Sri Lankan authorities are bracing for a worst-case scenario from a possible oil spill after a cargo ship caught fire and sank off Colombo. The vessel was anchored off the island's west coast when a blaze erupted two weeks ago. It was carrying hundreds of tonnes of oil and chemicals including nitric acid. Manfred Santen, a chemist at Greenpeace in Germany weighs in on possible environmental effects of the spill. #SriLankacargoship
Sri Lankan authorities fear 'worst-case scenario' from major oil spill
June 3, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us