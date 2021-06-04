June 4, 2021
WORLD
An Amnesty report alleges NYPD can use cameras to track people
An investigation by Amnesty International has revealed police have the ability to track people by running their images through thousands of cameras across the city. It is calling for facial recognition technology to be banned, saying it is invasive and discriminatory. Matt Mahmoudi from Amnesty International weighs in. #NYCSurveillanceCameras
