Russia to remove dollar assets from sovereign wealth fund | Money Talks
Russia says it plans to stop investing in dollar-denominated assets through its sovereign wealth fund, in response to rising US sanctions. Speaking at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in Moscow, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the 186-billion-dollar National Wealth Fund will instead increase investments in the euro, Chinese yuan and gold. The announcement comes just days before Russian president Vladimir Putin meets his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva. Meanwhile, Moscow is trying to deepen economic ties with other countries with more than 300 agreements being inked at this year's event. Participants are also debating the adoption of green technologies and sustainable business practices, but many Russian businesses say it could take decades to significantly reduce the economy's dependence on fossil fuels. For more on this, we spoke to Andrew Forrest in St Petersburg. He's chairman of Fortescue Metals Group and the Minderoo Foundation. #Russia #SovereignWealthFund #USsanctions
June 4, 2021
