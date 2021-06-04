Harry Potter flagship store opens in New York | Money Talks

This time last year, New York was the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals from the Bronx to Staten Island were overrun with patients, and the city that never sleeps was under lockdown. Now the Big Apple is in the middle of a revival, and it's getting some help from the world's favourite wizard. #HarryPotter #WarnerBrothers #FlagshipStore