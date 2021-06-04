June 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Denmark passes law to send asylum seekers abroad
Denmark’s parliament has passed a law that allows for the relocation of asylum seekers to third countries, including outside of Europe. The bill means refugees arriving on Danish soil can be sent to asylum centres elsewhere to have their cases reviewed, and could be left there if the country is considered safe. Gunilla von Hall, foreign correspondent for Svenska Dagbladet, weighs in. #Denmark
Denmark passes law to send asylum seekers abroad
Explore