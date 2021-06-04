WORLD
1 MIN READ
Black and Blue, Policing the Police
Since George Floyd’s murder more than 180 other black Americans have been killed by the police. Is US law enforcement capable of meaningful reform or have all the Black Lives Matter protests been in vain? Off The Grid investigates whether the culture of racism within US law enforcement is simply too deeply embedded to change. Black and Blue, Policing the Police is coming soon on TRTWorld. #BLM
Black and Blue, Policing the Police

June 4, 2021
June 4, 2021
