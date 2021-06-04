June 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinians commemorate 1967 war, Israel's invasion of Gaza
On Saturday, Palestinians will mark Naksa Day, the annual commemoration of losses suffered during the 1967 Six-Day War, during which Israel invaded Gaza, the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. Political activist Azzam Tamimi describes the parallels between what happened more than 50 years ago and what is happening now in Gaza. #NaksaDay
Palestinians commemorate 1967 war, Israel's invasion of Gaza
Explore