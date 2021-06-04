June 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What will it take to end Nigeria's insecurity crisis?
Parents of abducted schoolchildren in Nigeria's Niger state are still waiting for their safe return. On Sunday, armed gangs stormed an Islamic school in Tegina town and abducted at least 136 students. Two of the parents have died from the shock of losing their children. Public policy analyst Liborous Oshoma weighs in on Nigeria’s insecurity crisis. #Nigeria
What will it take to end Nigeria's insecurity crisis?
Explore