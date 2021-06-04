Is Turkey Set To Become New Polar Power?

In a bid to become a polar power, Turkey’s interest the Arctic and Antarctica has grown in the past five years. Turkey acceded to the Antarctic Treaty in 1996 and currently holds observer status. It now wants to be part of the Arctic Council. What is being done to achieve this new goal? Guests: Burcu Ozsoy Director of Turkey's Polar Research Institute Klaus Dodds Professor at Royal Holloway, University of London