June 4, 2021
Food prices have jumped at fastest monthly rate in decade
The UN's Food and Agricultural Organization says world food prices have jumped at fastest pace this May, up 4.8% from a month ago. Suppliers have been affected by disruptions to production, labour and transport during the pandemic, with restrictions on movement creating local shortages and higher prices. Martin Penner from the World Food Programme has more. #Globalfoodprices
