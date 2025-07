My Turkey: Ahlat, an open air museum

Ahlat is an open air museum. As well as being the hometown of Ertugrul Gazi, it’s also home to the largest Turkish Muslim cemetery in the world. This video is part of TRT World’s “My Turkey ” digital series, which explores different regions of Turkey and showcases its hidden treasures. #Ahlat #SeljukEmpire #ErtugrulGazi