Facebook suspends Donald Trump’s accounts for two years

Former US president Donald Trump has been suspended from Facebook for two years. After its oversight board, it made the decision criticised the company's initial indefinite suspension of Trump following his praise of the US Capitol insurrectionists. Facebook says Trump's actions were a severe violation of its rules and it will not allow politicians to lie or be abusive on the site. Our correspondent Courtney Kealy reports. #TrumpFacebookBan