June 5, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Canada's Trudeau urges Vatican to apologise for residential school deaths
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on the Vatican to apologise for the deaths of Indigenous children at church-run residential schools. He's slammed the Catholic Church for staying 'silent' following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one such school last month. Natasha Hussain reports. #ResidentialSchools
