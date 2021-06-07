June 7, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trudeau blasts Catholic Church for residential school system
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on the Catholic church to take responsibility for its role in the running of residential schools for indigenous children. It comes after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school last week. Nicole Schabus, Law professor at Thompson Rivers University weighs in. #Trudeau #residentialschool #Canada
Trudeau blasts Catholic Church for residential school system
Explore