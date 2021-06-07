June 7, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Growing calls to avert humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray
The international community is putting pressure on Ethiopia to declare a ceasefire in the northern part of Tigray to allow aid to reach millions of people facing famine. Food supplies to the region have been cut and humanitarian groups denied access. Laetitia Bader, Director of Human Rights Watch in the Horn of Africa explains the crisis in the region. #TigrayRegion
Growing calls to avert humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray
Explore