June 7, 2021
G7 nations agree on minimum global tax of 15%
Finance ministers from the Group of Seven countries known as G7 have reached a landmark agreement to introduce a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%. The finance ministers says the tax rate would be used to target "the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises". Francesco Rizzuto, Professor of European Law at Edge Hill University weighs in. #G7taxdeal
