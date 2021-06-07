Nepal's PM makes urgent request to UK for COVID-19 jabs

Nepal's Prime Minister has made an urgent request to the United Kingdom for COVID-19 vaccines. The Himalayan nation is experiencing a devastating wave of infections. With one of the highest rates of transmission in the world, 4,000 people in Nepal died from the disease last month. We speak to Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School on sharing of vaccines to combat the pandemic. #Nepal #UK #COVID