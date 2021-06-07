June 7, 2021
US Vice President to target immigration in first trip
US Vice President Kamala Harris is on her first foreign trip since taking office. She is visiting Guatemala and Mexico. The two Latin American countries are key to the Biden administration’s efforts to stem the spike of migration at the US border. Immigration attorney, Alexandra Ribe weighs in on what Kamala Harris can accomplish on her trip. #KamalaHarris
