June 7, 2021
US aims to tackle cybercrime attacks with anti-terror tools
US cyber forces reportedly struck back at the hackers behind the pipeline attack by draining their cryptocurrency wallet. But with this kind of conflict taking place in the shadowy realms of the Internet, how can voters know if the government's policy is working or not. For more on this we speak to Oliver Fairbank from Orpheus Cyber. #ransomwareattacks
