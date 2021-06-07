G7 countries hail 'historic' agreement on common tax rates

The World’s seven richest countries have agreed to have a global base corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent. The plan will be presented at the G7 leaders' summit next month, but it will face opposition from countries like Ireland. It will also have to be approved by a divided US congress. For more on this we speak to Quentin Parrinello from OXFAM. #G7countries