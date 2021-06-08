Hague to give verdict in ex-Bosnian Serb commander's case

The International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague is due to deliver its final verdict in the appeal of the former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2017, after being found guilty of genocide for some of the worst atrocities in Europe since World War 11. Human Rights lawyer, Geoffrey Nice weighs in. #RatkoMladic