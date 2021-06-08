Study: Apes could lose 94% of their natural habitat by 2050

A new study published in the journal Diversity and Distributions has warned that great apes could lose more than 90 percent of their habitat within the next 30 years due to the combined pressures of human population growth, resource extraction and the climate crisis. Hjalmar Kühl, head of Junior Research Group at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research explains. #Greatapes