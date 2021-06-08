WORLD
PM Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family 'terrorist attack'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the killing of a Muslim family a terrorist attack. A 20-year-old Canadian man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder after driving his truck into four members of a Muslim family. Police say it was a premeditated attack and that the victims were chosen because of their faith. Faisal Kutty, human rights activist and law professor weighs in. #JustinTrudeau #NathanielVeltman
June 8, 2021
