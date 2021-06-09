Turkish luxury yachts offer options for virus-free holidays | Money Talks

The pandemic has dramatically reduced world-wide holiday options. But with the roll out of vaccinations, holidaymakers are hopeful they'll be able to go on international vacations again. Turkey is ramping up efforts to provide tourists with a virus-free experience, offering them a unique way to enjoy its blue seas. Selen Esencay reports from Bodrum. #Turkey #Tourism #Bodrum