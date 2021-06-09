Entrepreneur campaigns recycling plan to clean up Lebanon | Money Talks

Six years ago, people came to the streets of Lebanon to protest over a garbage crisis. Rubbish was piling up on the pavements as one of the country's major landfill sites was full. While the protesters have now moved on, the garbage crisis has not. Imogen Kimber met one man who's spent more than two decades trying to solve the waste problem. #Lebanon #GarbageCrisis #Rubbish