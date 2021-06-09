WEF to help governments regulate decentralised finance | Money Talks

The World Bank says more than 1.7 billion adults do not have access to formal banking services. As a result, that segment of the population has been left out of the increasingly interconnected global economy. But the World Economic Forum says the rise of blockchains and cryptocurrencies could give millions a chance to finally join the financial system. Sumedha Deshmukh joined us from San Francisco. She worked on the World Economic Forum's decentralised finance policy toolkit. It helps governments understand the sector and what rules they can put in place. #WEF #DecentralisedFinance #Blockchain