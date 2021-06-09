WORLD
Denmark To Send Asylum Seekers Offshore and Deport Syrian Refugees
Denmark has passed a law allowing for the deportation of asylum seekers to offshore centres while their claims are being processed. Asylum seekers will be held in Rwanda, the country with which the agreement was signed. Amnesty international is calling the move "unconscionable and potentially unlawful". Denmark has also become the first European country to revoke residence status for more than 200 Syrian refugees. Denmark’s anti-refugee policies have raised fears that other European countries may follow suit. Guests: Dr Martin Lemberg-Pedersen Associate Professor, Centre for Advanced Migration Studies (AMIS), University of Copenhagen Sara Kayyali Syria Researcher, Human Rights Watch Anne Sofie Allarp Political Commentator, Journalist, Lawyer and Author
June 9, 2021
