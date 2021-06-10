June 10, 2021
Dengue fever down 77% due to 'miraculous' mosquito bacteria
Scientists say cases of dengue fever have been cut by more than 75 percent, thanks to a groundbreaking trial that is able to manipulate the mosquitoes that spread the disease. Researchers used insects that were infected with 'miraculous bacteria', which reduced their ability to spread the disease. TRT World health correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #Denguefever
