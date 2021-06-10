BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global population projected to hit 10 billion by 2057 | Money Talks
Fuelled by improved living conditions and healthcare, the world's population is expected to pass 10 billion by the year 2057. That's according to research by financial analysis website Finbold. For years, experts have warned that population growth is the main factor behind conflict, migration and environmental degradation. But advances in technology and healthcare mean standards of living are also improving. Stuart Gietel-Basten is a Professor of Social Science and Public Policy at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He says it's up to individuals to adapt their behaviour in order for the global population to grow in a sustainable way. #GlobalPopulation #LivingConditions #YouthBulge
Global population projected to hit 10 billion by 2057 | Money Talks
June 10, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us