ProPublica reveals 25 richest Americans paid 3.4% 'true tax' | Money Talks

Some of the world's richest people, like Elon Musk, Warren Buffet and Jeff Bezos, have avoided paying federal income taxes. Website ProPublica says it's seen leaked tax returns and alleges that in some years, the billionaires paid little or no tax. It may come as no surprise to many. But as Liz Maddock reports, it's the first time such detailed information has been made public. For more, Director of the Applied Economics graduate programme at George Washington University, Joann Weiner joins us from Watsonville, California. #US #Tax #Billionaires