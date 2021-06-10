WORLD
1 MIN READ
Belgian sniper on the loose - who is Jurgen Conings?
A manhunt has gripped Belgium over the past few weeks. The fugitive is Jurgen Conings, a heavily-armed 46 Year old army sniper who is described as far-right and believes the government is using the pandemic as a pretext to control and harm its citizens. In particular he singles out Belgium’s leading virologist - the controversial and provocative Marc Van Ranst - who is now under round the clock protection. While it’s easy to dismiss Conings as a lone-wolf conspiracy theorist - in actual fact, tens of thousands of Belgians have expressed their support for him online.
Belgian sniper on the loose - who is Jurgen Conings?
June 10, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us