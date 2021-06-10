WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting
Leaders of the #G7 will meet in UK on Friday. It will be their first face to face gathering since 2019 because of the global pandemic. It’s also President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip which will include summits with NATO, the EU and Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday he met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reaffirm the countries’ historic friendship, although continuing problems over the UK’s exit from the EU and its affect peace in Northern Ireland threatened to cast a shadow. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting
June 10, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us