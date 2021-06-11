June 11, 2021
Former NHS surgeon says NO to Covid vaccines for kids. Another Dr says YES
Should children be given the vaccine? Dr Tony Hinton doesn’t think so - he was a consultant surgeon with the NHS for 30 years and although he believes in vaccines in general - he’s totally against children being given the coronavirus vaccine. We also speak with Dr Julian Tang, a clinical virologist at Leicester Infirmary, who takes the opposite view.
