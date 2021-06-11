What Will Change After the End of Netanyahu’s Rule?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be in the final days of his 12-year rule. But how will the new fragile coalition government differ from Netnayahu’s hardline policies? And will it make any difference to the Palestinians? Guests: Asa Winstanley Investigative Journalist at the Electronic Intifada Mouin Rabbani Co-Editor at Jadaliyya, an online magazine