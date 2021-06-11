Can Turkey Become a Logistical Powerhouse?

Turkey is aiming to significantly expand its rail infrastructure by 2023, as it looks to dominate the so-called Iron Silk Road from China to Europe. So what plans does the country have in order to establish itself as a major corridor for international freight? Guests: Murat Karatekin CEO of Pasifik Eurasia Maurizio Zanardi Head of the School of Economics at the University of Surrey