June 12, 2021
Turkey launched the Safe Tourism Certificate Program just in time for the warm summer months
Turkey has developed the Safe Tourism Certificate Program for visitors local and abroad to travel with ease. Implemented at airports, hotels, transportation and other activity hot spots, the program tackles a set of criterias to achieve a healthy and safe holiday this summer. #TravellingTurkey #SafeTourism
