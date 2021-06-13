June 13, 2021
Erdogan and Biden to discuss their differences in Brussels
On Monday, the Turkish and US presidents are due to meet face-to-face for the first time since Joe Biden took office. The outcome of the talks at a NATO summit in Brussels could have a huge impact on issues such as international security, refugees, and the future of relations between Ankara and Washington. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins has this report. #BidenErdogan
