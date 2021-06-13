June 13, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kabul Blast: Afghan girls turn to psychotherapy to deal with the trauma
Fatima Noori is a young Afghan woman who survived the massive bombing last month that targeted high school for girls in Kabul. And now, instead of studying math and science, she's in psychotherapy classes -- like so many of her friends who are trying to work through the trauma. Jaffar Hasnain has her story. #KabulBlast
Kabul Blast: Afghan girls turn to psychotherapy to deal with the trauma
Explore