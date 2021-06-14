G7 leaders plan grand infrastructure projects to counter China's Belt and Road initiative

G7 leaders have concluded their summit in the UK. They pledged over a billion Covid-19 vaccines doses for poorer countries, promised to cut their own carbon emissions and agreed to fund a democratic alternative to China's Belt and Road infrastructure strategy. It was President Joe Biden's first overseas trip and a chance to persuade old allies that America was BACK as a reliable partner. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #G72021