Benin Bronzes

The Benin Bronzes are an integral part of Nigeria's cultural heritage. But the group of thousands of plaques and sculptures have been scattered around the world, after being plundered in 1897. Now, Germany is bowing to international pressure and says it will return some of those priceless artefacts. Sena Arslan has more. Barnaby Phillips, Author of ‘Loot: Britain and the Benin Bronzes’ 02:16 #BeninBronzes #Art #Culture