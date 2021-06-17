Ai-Da: Portrait of the Robot | Reimagining Palmyra | The Notre-Dame Sketches

On this episode of Showcase; Ai-Da: Portrait of the Robot 00:32 Aidan Meller, Creator of Ai-Da 01:06 London Museum of Design's 'Supermarket' 08:29 Frederique Galey-Jacob's Notre-Dame Sketches 11:55 Darya Fedorova's Mould Art 14:07 Iraqi Artists Support Palestine 17:11 Etel Adnan: Impossible Homecoming 18:26 Reimagining Palmyra 23:08 #AiDa #NotreDame #Palestine