Netflix's Yasuke | Bob Dylan Exhibition | Art in the Streets

On this episode of Showcase; Netflix's Yasuke 00:35 Roland Kelts, Author of 'Japanamerica’ 03:32 Art in the Streets 11:22 Bob Dylan Exhibition in Miami 14:14 Naturally Brilliant Colour 17:14 Top Gun: Maverick 20:04 Iconic Treasures from Janet Jackson 22:11 The Underground Railroad 23:38 #Yasuke #JanetJackson #TopGun