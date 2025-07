Sliman Mansour | Bob Dylan Turns 80 | The Water Man

On this episode of Showcase; Bob Dylan Turns 80 00:31 Spencer Leigh, Author of ‘Bob Dylan: Outlaw Blues’ 02:08 Bob Dylan Exhibition in Miami 10:22 Palestinian Artists 13:41 Sliman Mansour, Artist 14:25 The Water Man 21:16 #Palestine #BobDylan #TheWaterMan