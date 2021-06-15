June 15, 2021
Non-profit group trains favela residents for e-sports world | Money Talks
Brazil's favelas are home to millions of the country's poorest residents. They're held back by a lack of decent infrastructure and decades of government neglect. But one charity group is gaming the system in a positive way, and giving some young people a chance to get out. Paolo Montecillo has more. #Brazil #E-sports #Gaming
