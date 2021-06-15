BIZTECH
UN: Pandemic forces millions of children into the workforce | Money Talks
For the first time in 20 years, the number of child labourers around the world has increased. UNICEF and the International Labour Organization have found that one in every 20 young people is working, and the coronavirus pandemic is threatening to push millions more into labour. The UN agencies are issuing a call to action to leaders at the G7 summit to take meaningful, immediate action. Without it, they warn, the fight against child exploitation will be lost. Liz Maddock reports. For more, we also spoke to Cornelius Williams in New York. He's Associate Director of Child Protection at UNICEF. #Pandemic #ChildLabour #UNICEF
June 15, 2021
