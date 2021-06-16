WORLD
1 MIN READ
Across The Balkans: Ratko Mladic Genocide Conviction Upheld
The former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic lost his final appeal against his conviction for genocide and war crimes during the Bosnian war in the 1990s. He became known as the Butcher of Bosnia for committing some the worst atrocities in Europe since World War II. Mladic will now spend the rest of his life behind bars. Semir Sejfovic went to Srebrenica to ask survivors if it really feels like justice. Plus, Aksel Zaimovic takes a look back at a once promising soldier's path to becoming a convicted war criminal... and how Mladic managed to escape justice for so long. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp
Across The Balkans: Ratko Mladic Genocide Conviction Upheld
June 16, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us